B&I Capital AG Buys New Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

B&I Capital AG bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 76,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $13,649,000. Alexandria Real Estate Equities makes up approximately 4.1% of B&I Capital AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. B&I Capital AG owned 0.06% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Seeyond raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 3,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.2% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.3% in the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 27,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,477,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.1% in the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ARE traded down $0.69 on Tuesday, hitting $158.89. 3,898 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,080,580. The business’s fifty day moving average is $168.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.16. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.22 and a 12 month high of $179.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.85, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $2.61. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 29.07%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.89.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

