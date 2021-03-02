B&I Capital AG Buys Shares of 154,300 American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT)

B&I Capital AG acquired a new position in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 154,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,456,000. American Assets Trust makes up about 1.3% of B&I Capital AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. B&I Capital AG owned about 0.26% of American Assets Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AAT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in American Assets Trust by 32.9% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Assets Trust during the third quarter valued at $207,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Assets Trust during the third quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 10.8% during the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 13,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the period. 94.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AAT stock traded down $0.43 on Tuesday, reaching $31.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,325. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.11 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.15 and a 12-month high of $43.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.04.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.09). American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 2.94% and a net margin of 10.38%. Research analysts expect that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. This is a boost from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is presently 45.45%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on American Assets Trust from $27.40 to $28.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th.

In other news, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 117,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.50 per share, with a total value of $3,480,941.00. Also, COO Adam Wyll sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total transaction of $256,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 79,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,401,624.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Assets Trust Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

