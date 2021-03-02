B&I Capital AG Buys Shares of 344,874 National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

B&I Capital AG bought a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 344,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $12,426,000. National Storage Affiliates Trust accounts for approximately 3.7% of B&I Capital AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. B&I Capital AG owned 0.50% of National Storage Affiliates Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NSA. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the first quarter worth $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 24.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 123.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. 86.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Shares of NYSE:NSA traded down $0.63 on Tuesday, reaching $37.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,710. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.14. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52-week low of $19.34 and a 52-week high of $40.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.37 and a beta of 0.38.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $114.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.19 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 3.72%. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.91%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

