B&I Capital AG Invests $12.72 Million in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

B&I Capital AG purchased a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 427,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,717,000. Four Corners Property Trust comprises about 3.8% of B&I Capital AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. B&I Capital AG owned 0.58% of Four Corners Property Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Four Corners Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 23.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 155.7% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 37.8% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on FCPT. Raymond James raised their target price on Four Corners Property Trust from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Four Corners Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Four Corners Property Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Four Corners Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

FCPT stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.90. The stock had a trading volume of 5,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,342. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 0.84. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.80 and a 52 week high of $30.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 45.45%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

About Four Corners Property Trust

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

