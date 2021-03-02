B&I Capital AG Invests $13.18 Million in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)

B&I Capital AG purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 478,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $13,181,000. Healthcare Trust of America comprises about 3.9% of B&I Capital AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. B&I Capital AG owned 0.22% of Healthcare Trust of America as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,268,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $475,579,000 after buying an additional 798,494 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,630,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $458,009,000 after buying an additional 1,885,295 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,524,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $169,631,000 after purchasing an additional 57,368 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,024,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,318,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,386,000 after purchasing an additional 568,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Healthcare Trust of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Healthcare Trust of America in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Healthcare Trust of America from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Healthcare Trust of America from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Healthcare Trust of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.92.

HTA stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.61. The stock had a trading volume of 7,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,716,896. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.27 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.78. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.61 and a 52 week high of $34.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $187.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.10 million. Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 1.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

