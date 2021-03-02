B&I Capital AG Invests $5.03 Million in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

B&I Capital AG acquired a new position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 84,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,034,000. Equity Residential makes up approximately 1.5% of B&I Capital AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EQR. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 112.1% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 131,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,766,000 after acquiring an additional 69,685 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 13.3% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 45,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 5,386 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 0.6% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 64,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,332,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 928.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 6,899 shares during the period. Finally, American Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Equity Residential by 124.0% in the third quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 56,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,874,000 after buying an additional 31,000 shares in the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Equity Residential news, EVP Alexander Brackenridge sold 7,244 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total value of $427,033.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EQR traded down $0.44 on Tuesday, hitting $66.31. 14,417 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,557,129. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $45.42 and a fifty-two week high of $81.18. The company has a market cap of $24.71 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.08.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $613.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.00 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 35.97%. The company’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EQR. Truist raised shares of Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Argus downgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $64.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.21.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

