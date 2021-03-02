B&I Capital AG Invests $8.38 Million in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

B&I Capital AG bought a new position in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 304,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $8,383,000. Getty Realty makes up about 2.5% of B&I Capital AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. B&I Capital AG owned about 0.71% of Getty Realty as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Getty Realty by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after buying an additional 6,790 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in shares of Getty Realty in the 3rd quarter worth about $288,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in Getty Realty by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 162,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,214,000 after purchasing an additional 52,315 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Getty Realty by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 25,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 7,398 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Getty Realty by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the period. 65.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Getty Realty alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

Getty Realty stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 990 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,953. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.76. Getty Realty Corp. has a 12 month low of $16.36 and a 12 month high of $31.90.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.52. Getty Realty had a net margin of 33.71% and a return on equity of 8.16%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Getty Realty Corp. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. Getty Realty’s payout ratio is 90.70%.

Getty Realty Profile

Further Reading: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Getty Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.