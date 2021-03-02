B&I Capital AG Makes New $12.84 Million Investment in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

B&I Capital AG bought a new position in shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 300,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $12,838,000. American Campus Communities comprises 3.8% of B&I Capital AG’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. B&I Capital AG owned approximately 0.22% of American Campus Communities as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in American Campus Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 44,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 174.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 676,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,724,000 after purchasing an additional 429,910 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ACC traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.47. 2,756 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 921,219. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 81.49, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.13 and a 52 week high of $46.07.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $232.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.58 million. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 2.50% and a net margin of 8.14%. American Campus Communities’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 28th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 27th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. This is a positive change from American Campus Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.69%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ACC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on American Campus Communities from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on American Campus Communities from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.13.

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

