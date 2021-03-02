B&I Capital AG Makes New $13.37 Million Investment in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

B&I Capital AG acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 445,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $13,365,000. American Homes 4 Rent makes up approximately 4.0% of B&I Capital AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. B&I Capital AG owned 0.14% of American Homes 4 Rent as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 110.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,416,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $665,033,000 after acquiring an additional 12,310,236 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 14,046,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $421,388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,796,613 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,003,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $660,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,629 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,753,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $592,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 28.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,146,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $175,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,827 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James H. Kropp sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total transaction of $203,420.00. Also, insider Sara H. Vogt-Lowell sold 12,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $357,274.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,611 shares of company stock worth $3,464,845 in the last 90 days. 21.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMH stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.40. 19,507 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,572,951. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 113.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.56. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52 week low of $17.50 and a 52 week high of $32.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.58.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 11.72%. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. This is a positive change from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is currently 18.02%.

AMH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.79.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

