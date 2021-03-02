B&I Capital AG Makes New $9.54 Million Investment in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

B&I Capital AG purchased a new position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 42,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $9,543,000. American Tower comprises approximately 2.8% of B&I Capital AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in American Tower by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,763,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $620,214,000 after purchasing an additional 58,469 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 672,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,995,000 after buying an additional 25,954 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 8,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 21,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,844,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $295.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $307.00 to $296.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $258.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.82.

In related news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.07, for a total transaction of $452,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,049,725.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $70,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at $3,772,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 3,448 shares of company stock valued at $771,029 in the last ninety days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of American Tower stock traded down $4.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $209.54. The stock had a trading volume of 36,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,228,724. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $225.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $233.93. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $174.32 and a 12-month high of $272.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. The firm has a market cap of $93.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 24.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were given a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.61%.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

