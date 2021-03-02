B&I Capital AG Makes New Investment in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

B&I Capital AG bought a new stake in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 55,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $7,676,000. EastGroup Properties accounts for approximately 2.3% of B&I Capital AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. B&I Capital AG owned approximately 0.14% of EastGroup Properties at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 159.1% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EGP stock traded down $3.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $134.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,697. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.17. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 44.45, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.72. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $83.40 and a one year high of $153.26.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $92.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.05 million. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 33.84%. EastGroup Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EGP shares. BTIG Research raised shares of EastGroup Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.88.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

