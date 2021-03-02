B&I Capital AG Purchases Shares of 584,307 Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

B&I Capital AG purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 584,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,387,000. Essential Properties Realty Trust makes up approximately 3.7% of B&I Capital AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. B&I Capital AG owned about 0.56% of Essential Properties Realty Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPRT. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 24.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $205,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $212,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $279,000.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EPRT shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Essential Properties Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.45.

NYSE:EPRT traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.74. The stock had a trading volume of 6,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,869. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.08 and a twelve month high of $26.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.53 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 14.29 and a current ratio of 14.29.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.10). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 31.54%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

