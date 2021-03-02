B&I Capital AG Takes $12.88 Million Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

B&I Capital AG acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 207,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $12,882,000. Realty Income makes up about 3.8% of B&I Capital AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. B&I Capital AG owned 0.06% of Realty Income as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Realty Income in the third quarter worth $41,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Realty Income by 39.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Realty Income news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total value of $552,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,757 shares in the company, valued at $599,079.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

O stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.06. 27,111 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,188,035. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $78.33. The company has a market cap of $22.43 billion, a PE ratio of 50.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 4.77.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.50). Realty Income had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The firm had revenue of $418.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a feb 21 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.2345 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.64%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Realty Income presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.42.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company<sup>Â®</sup>, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants.

