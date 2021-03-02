Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) Issues Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) updated its first quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.47-0.53 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.23.

Separately, Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.

BGFV stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.72. 1,008,839 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 949,941. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $16.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $322.47 million, a PE ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 2.57.

In other news, Director Van B. Honeycutt sold 38,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $546,934.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 83,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,174,755.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Van B. Honeycutt sold 37,800 shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total transaction of $609,714.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 83,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,347,709.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 85,845 shares of company stock worth $1,268,668 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Company Profile

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company's products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories, as well as a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation, and roller sports.

