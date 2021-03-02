Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) Issues Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) updated its first quarter 2021
After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.47-0.53 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.23.
Separately, Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.
BGFV stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.72. 1,008,839 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 949,941. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $16.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $322.47 million, a PE ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 2.57.
Big 5 Sporting Goods Company Profile
Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company's products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories, as well as a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation, and roller sports.
