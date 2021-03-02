Bigbom 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $80,229.00 (BBO)

Bigbom (CURRENCY:BBO) traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. One Bigbom token can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bigbom has traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar. Bigbom has a total market cap of $431,239.48 and $80,229.00 worth of Bigbom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.89 or 0.00059333 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $393.86 or 0.00808822 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000322 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00007698 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.02 or 0.00028784 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.93 or 0.00061468 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.37 or 0.00029504 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.70 or 0.00046615 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Bigbom Profile

BBO is a token. Bigbom’s total supply is 1,993,751,537 tokens and its circulating supply is 335,947,891 tokens. Bigbom’s official Twitter account is @bigbomglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bigbom is /r/Bigbom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bigbom is bigbom.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Bigbom is a project that aims to develop a decentralized advertising marketplace both for publishers and advertisers. The Bigbom ecosystem is based on the Ethereum blockchain (employing smart contracting) and decentralized system architecture. Advertisers will be able to use the Bigbom platform to devise marketing campaigns, manage them and maximize income whilst staying within budget limits. All processes will be performed in line with market pricing based on the bid-ask principle, where both parties can bid. Corresponding advertising platforms (mainly through API) will also be able to participate in the marketplace. BBO is an Ethereum-based token that will be used as a medium of exchange on the marketplace. “

