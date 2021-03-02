Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 33.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,804 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 1.5% of Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,577,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,696,000 after acquiring an additional 230,806 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,501,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,771,000. AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 10,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,381,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VOE stock traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $130.30. The stock had a trading volume of 7,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,276. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $124.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.41. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $67.66 and a one year high of $132.49.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Featured Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOE).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.