Binance Coin (BNB) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $5.81 Billion

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. One Binance Coin coin can currently be purchased for $239.46 or 0.00495507 BTC on popular exchanges. Binance Coin has a total market cap of $37.01 billion and approximately $5.81 billion worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Binance Coin has traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002071 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.37 or 0.00075260 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000902 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.48 or 0.00077553 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $38.12 or 0.00078879 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.25 or 0.00056377 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $238.24 or 0.00492970 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000458 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.53 or 0.00187330 BTC.

About Binance Coin

Binance Coin’s launch date was July 8th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 170,532,785 coins and its circulating supply is 154,532,785 coins. Binance Coin’s official website is www.binance.com . Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Binance Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binance Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Binance Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

