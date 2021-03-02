Bio-Gene Technology Limited (ASX:BGT) Insider Robert Klupacs Buys 72,212 Shares

Bio-Gene Technology Limited (ASX:BGT) insider Robert Klupacs purchased 72,212 shares of Bio-Gene Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.14 ($0.10) per share, with a total value of A$10,181.89 ($7,272.78).
The company has a quick ratio of 8.23, a current ratio of 8.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is A$0.19.
About Bio-Gene Technology
