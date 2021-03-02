BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.28

BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.28 and traded as low as $4.04. BIO-key International shares last traded at $4.20, with a volume of 269,847 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.75 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.02.

About BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI)

BIO-key International, Inc develops and markets fingerprint biometric identification and identity verification technologies, and related identity management and credentialing biometric hardware and software solutions. Its solutions enable application developers, value added resellers, and channel partners to integrate fingerprint biometrics into their applications.

Recommended Story: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for BIO-key International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIO-key International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.