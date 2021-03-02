Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) Stock Price Up 8.1%

Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX)’s stock price rose 8.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.70 and last traded at $20.58. Approximately 109,255 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 116,756 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.04.

BDSX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Biodesix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Biodesix from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. William Blair initiated coverage on Biodesix in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Biodesix in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Biodesix in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.39.

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 10th. The company reported ($31.93) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.78 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Biodesix, Inc. will post -5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BDSX. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Biodesix in the 4th quarter worth $9,656,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biodesix in the 4th quarter worth $2,137,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biodesix in the 4th quarter worth $1,655,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biodesix in the 4th quarter worth $1,550,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Biodesix in the 4th quarter worth $1,357,000.

About Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX)

Biodesix, Inc operates a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based tests across the lung cancer continuum of care, such as Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests to help physicians reclassify risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules; and GeneStrat tumor profiling and VeriStrat immune profiling tests provide physicians with timely results to facilitate treatment decisions.

