BioGaia AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOGY) Short Interest Down 57.1% in February

BioGaia AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOGY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 57.1% from the January 28th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Separately, Danske cut BioGaia AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th.

Get BioGaia AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:BIOGY remained flat at $$26.93 during trading on Tuesday. BioGaia AB has a 52-week low of $23.26 and a 52-week high of $33.25.

BioGaia AB (publ) develops, markets, and sells probiotic products with documented health benefits worldwide. It operates in Pediatrics, Adult Health, and Other segments. The Pediatrics segment offers drops, oral rehydration solutions, and gut health tablets, as well as cultures that are used as an ingredient in infant formula.

Read More: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for BioGaia AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioGaia AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.