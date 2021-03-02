Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) Given New $103.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Mizuho from $93.00 to $103.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.24% from the company’s current price.

BHVN has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.82.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock opened at $86.38 on Tuesday. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $26.56 and a 52-week high of $100.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.14. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 1.09.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($3.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.89) by ($0.73). The firm had revenue of $35.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.01 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 350900.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.85) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will post -12.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BHVN. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 200.4% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 497,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,355,000 after buying an additional 332,014 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP lifted its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 33.8% in the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 932,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,651,000 after purchasing an additional 235,906 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 20.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,065,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,244,000 after purchasing an additional 179,306 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 533,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,738,000 after purchasing an additional 164,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 497.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 154,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,261,000 after purchasing an additional 128,840 shares during the last quarter. 99.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; Vazegepant that has completed Phase 2/3 trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.

