BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) CEO Sells $34,069.77 in Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) CEO Michael Rice sold 861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.57, for a total value of $34,069.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 250,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,905,597.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Michael Rice also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

On Friday, February 19th, Michael Rice sold 10,107 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total value of $411,961.32.

On Wednesday, February 17th, Michael Rice sold 9,917 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $412,051.35.

NASDAQ BLFS traded down $1.07 on Tuesday, reaching $39.61. The stock had a trading volume of 126,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,628. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.37 and a 12-month high of $47.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 50.41 and a beta of 1.55.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLFS. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,684,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 1,358.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,785 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 5.4% in the third quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 60,144 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after buying an additional 3,097 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 85.0% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,220 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 3,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 12.3% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 77,720 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 8,483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BLFS. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $35.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. KeyCorp began coverage on BioLife Solutions in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BioLife Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BioLife Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.30.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools for the cell and gene therapy industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.