BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Insider Sells $11,237.88 in Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) insider Karen A. Foster sold 284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.57, for a total transaction of $11,237.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,689,691.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of BioLife Solutions stock traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $39.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,628. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.37 and a 1-year high of $47.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.80 and a 200 day moving average of $33.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -54.26, a P/E/G ratio of 50.41 and a beta of 1.55.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $1,041,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,283,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $264,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in BioLife Solutions by 86.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 222,521 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,876,000 after purchasing an additional 103,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old Well Partners LLC acquired a new position in BioLife Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. 67.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioLife Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $35.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.30.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools for the cell and gene therapy industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

