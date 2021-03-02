BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) VP Aby J. Mathew Sells 403 Shares

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) VP Aby J. Mathew sold 403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.57, for a total transaction of $15,946.71. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 203,997 shares in the company, valued at $8,072,161.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ BLFS traded down $1.07 on Tuesday, reaching $39.61. The company had a trading volume of 126,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,628. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -54.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 50.41 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.67. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.37 and a 12 month high of $47.22.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $35.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.30.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 1,358.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 265.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $194,000. 67.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools for the cell and gene therapy industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

