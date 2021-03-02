BitBall 24-Hour Volume Tops $978,572.00 (BTB)

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 2nd. BitBall has a total market cap of $1.07 million and approximately $978,572.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BitBall has traded 24.8% lower against the dollar. One BitBall coin can currently be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About BitBall

BTB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 641,999,999 coins. The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BitBall is www.bitball-btb.com . The official message board for BitBall is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78 . BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

BitBall Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBall should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitBall using one of the exchanges listed above.

