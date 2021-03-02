BitCapitalVendor (BCV) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $82,894.00

BitCapitalVendor (CURRENCY:BCV) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 2nd. One BitCapitalVendor token can currently be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, BitCapitalVendor has traded down 10.7% against the US dollar. BitCapitalVendor has a market cap of $2.20 million and approximately $82,894.00 worth of BitCapitalVendor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BitCapitalVendor Profile

BitCapitalVendor (BCV) is a token. Its genesis date was November 28th, 2018. BitCapitalVendor’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,021,199,995 tokens. BitCapitalVendor’s official Twitter account is @BCVofficial . BitCapitalVendor’s official website is www.bitcv.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bit Capital Index 30 and the Bit Capital Index 150 (known as the BCI) are a set of indexes released by Bit Capital Vendor in April 2018 to reflect the overall picture of the cryptocurrency exchange market. The BCV group uses an objective and scientific method to calculate BCI. After eliminating stable currencies, it selects the cryptocurrency with the largest market cap and the best liquidity in qualified exchanges and uses the calculation method of the market-valued weighted index to show the changes of the overall market value. “

