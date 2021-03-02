Bitcloud Price Tops $0.0059 on Major Exchanges (BTDX)

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 2nd. Bitcloud has a total market capitalization of $212,087.02 and $17.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bitcloud has traded 5.4% higher against the dollar. One Bitcloud coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcloud alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49,215.75 or 0.99976447 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.39 or 0.00039396 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00011563 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.47 or 0.01020704 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $223.19 or 0.00453392 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $145.51 or 0.00295595 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 27.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002216 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.92 or 0.00099384 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00006917 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.14 or 0.00038871 BTC.

Bitcloud Profile

Bitcloud (CRYPTO:BTDX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 35,910,894 coins. Bitcloud’s official website is bit-cloud.cc . Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Bitcloud

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcloud should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcloud and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.