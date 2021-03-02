Bitcoin Cash ABC Price Hits $16.81 (BCHA)

Bitcoin Cash ABC (CURRENCY:BCHA) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash ABC has traded up 20.8% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Cash ABC coin can currently be bought for $16.81 or 0.00034783 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Cash ABC has a total market capitalization of $312.24 million and $18.55 million worth of Bitcoin Cash ABC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,332.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $513.16 or 0.01061718 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $184.89 or 0.00382528 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000888 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 45.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002992 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000046 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000310 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Bitcoin Cash ABC

BCHA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2020. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s total supply is 18,572,921 coins. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_ABC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Cash ABC’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash ABC

