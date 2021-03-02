Bitcoin Confidential Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $30,807.00 (BC)

Bitcoin Confidential (CURRENCY:BC) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 2nd. One Bitcoin Confidential coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Confidential has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Confidential has a total market capitalization of $859,636.60 and $30,807.00 worth of Bitcoin Confidential was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00009745 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $246.98 or 0.00506532 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000042 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000040 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded 29.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000984 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential Coin Profile

BC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Confidential’s total supply is 7,367,797,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,365,901,523 coins. Bitcoin Confidential’s official website is bitcoinconfidential.cc . Bitcoin Confidential’s official Twitter account is @BeverageCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Confidential is /r/bitcoinconfidential and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The official Bitcoin Confidential ticker is “BC” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BITC” is for CryptoCompare only.Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency focused on confidential transactions through the use of Ring Confidential signatures (RingCT). Since confidential transactions have been mandatory since block zero, it is impossible to link coins to historical transactions. As such, Bitcoin Confidential coins are fully fungible and always equivalent in terms of value. “

