Bitcoin Gold Trading Up 1.6% This Week (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 2nd. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a total market capitalization of $467.89 million and approximately $55.34 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be bought for $26.72 or 0.00055843 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $118.91 or 0.00248553 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.19 or 0.00096541 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000707 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000014 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000588 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 161% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000082 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars.

