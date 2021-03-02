Bitcoin Incognito Market Capitalization Tops $113,767.72 (XBI)

Bitcoin Incognito (CURRENCY:XBI) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. Bitcoin Incognito has a market cap of $113,767.72 and $56.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Incognito token can currently be purchased for $0.0087 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoin Incognito has traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Solaris (XLR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000014 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito Profile

Bitcoin Incognito is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 13,031,736 tokens. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Incognito is bitcoinincognito.org . Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Incognito is a cryptocurency services and payments platform. It provides the users with the tools to perform transactions using a P2P mechanism in order to achieve both security and anonymity. The XBI token is an open source PoS/PoW Xevan-based cryptocurrency. It features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Incognito

