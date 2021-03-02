Bitcoin Private Hits Market Cap of $1.52 Million (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded up 9.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 2nd. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000648 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Private has a total market cap of $1.52 million and approximately $438.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded down 44.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $121.37 or 0.00248372 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.83 or 0.00097879 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.02 or 0.00055293 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000710 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000013 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000594 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 180.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000083 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Profile

Bitcoin Private is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

