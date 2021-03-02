Bitcoin Rhodium 24-Hour Volume Tops $26,253.00 (XRC)

Bitcoin Rhodium (CURRENCY:XRC) traded 14.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 2nd. Over the last week, Bitcoin Rhodium has traded 41.4% lower against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Rhodium coin can now be bought for $2.09 or 0.00006552 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin Rhodium has a total market capitalization of $2.58 million and approximately $26,253.00 worth of Bitcoin Rhodium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MB8 Coin (MB8) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000071 BTC.

x42 Protocol (X42) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000079 BTC.

MotaCoin (MOTA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000009 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Impleum (IMPL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ultra Clear (UCR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Fanaticos Cash (FCH) traded 26.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Diplexcoin (DLX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000022 BTC.

About Bitcoin Rhodium

Bitcoin Rhodium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X13

hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Rhodium’s total supply is 1,316,162 coins and its circulating supply is 1,236,162 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Rhodium is www.bitcoinrh.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Rhodium is /r/BitcoinRhodium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Rhodium is a new crypto commodity, rare, limited and resistant cryptocurrency to store value for the future. It aims to provide not just a payment method, but a real, valuable commodity, which will become a prosperous investment element along with BTC. Bitcoin Rhodium uses its unique blockchain with a total supply of 2.1 million XRC. It is programmed in C# language and is POW only. All long-term holders are eligible for the Strong Hands program which guarantees significant ROI every 3-month cycle. P2P Bitcoin Rhodium-Metals Market which will connect the crypto world with the world of traditional investment is currently being developed to reinforce Bitcoin Rhodium’s use case. “

Bitcoin Rhodium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Rhodium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Rhodium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Rhodium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

