Bitcoin SV (BSV) Trading Down 4% Over Last 7 Days

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 2nd. Over the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded 4% lower against the US dollar. Bitcoin SV has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion and approximately $667.31 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin SV token can currently be purchased for approximately $187.00 or 0.00379867 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,227.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $532.17 or 0.01081052 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.00 or 0.00032503 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000883 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 50.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003009 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000046 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000313 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Profile

Bitcoin SV is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,667,245 tokens. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

Bitcoin SV Token Trading

