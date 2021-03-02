Bitfarms Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BFARF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Bitfarms Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BFARF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 382,300 shares, an increase of 239.5% from the January 28th total of 112,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,298,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Bitfarms in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company.

BFARF opened at $5.18 on Tuesday. Bitfarms has a 52 week low of $0.21 and a 52 week high of $10.00.

Bitfarms Ltd., a blockchain infrastructure company, mines for cryptocurrency coins in North America. It operates through Backbone and Volta segments. The Backbone segment owns and operates server farms comprising computers that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees.

