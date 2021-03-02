BitGreen Market Capitalization Achieves $4.73 Million (BITG)

BitGreen (CURRENCY:BITG) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 2nd. One BitGreen coin can currently be purchased for about $0.40 or 0.00000813 BTC on exchanges. BitGreen has a market cap of $4.73 million and approximately $4,894.00 worth of BitGreen was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BitGreen has traded 7.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BitGreen alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002538 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.98 or 0.00053318 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002230 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.17 or 0.00277403 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001904 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000274 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00009688 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010781 BTC.

About BitGreen

BitGreen is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Green Protocol hashing algorithm. BitGreen’s total supply is 11,941,077 coins. The official website for BitGreen is bitg.org . The Reddit community for BitGreen is /r/btcgreen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2017, aims to provide an energy-efficient alternative to Bitcoin and proof of work consensus, BitGreen utilizes its proprietary protocol and behavioral science with the goal of catalyzing everyday impactful actions at scale. Funded by the blockchain’s governance protocol, users are able to discover and act on impact opportunities, such as using bikeshare programs or volunteering, and are rewarded with BITG, all through the BitGreen light wallet app. Users can also explore a growing global ecosystem of sustainable vendors, vetted charities, and carbon offset programs all accepting or distributing BITG. All BITG holders are members of the BitGreen community and can nominate new impact actions and causes to be adopted. Incorporated in Wyoming, with an office in New York City and a global community, the BitGreen community aims to execute on the potential that blockchain has for shaping a healthy, resilient, and just world. “

BitGreen Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitGreen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitGreen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitGreen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitGreen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitGreen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.