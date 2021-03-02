Bitradio (BRO) Market Capitalization Tops $54,352.31

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. One Bitradio coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Bitradio has traded 42.2% lower against the US dollar. Bitradio has a market capitalization of $54,352.31 and approximately $82.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001943 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00011238 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitvolt (VOLT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Bitradio

Bitradio (BRO) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 14,678,728 coins and its circulating supply is 9,678,724 coins. Bitradio’s official website is www.bitrad.io . Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bitradio Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitradio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitradio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

