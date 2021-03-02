BitTorrent (BTT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.18 Billion

BitTorrent (CURRENCY:BTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. Over the last seven days, BitTorrent has traded 11.3% lower against the dollar. BitTorrent has a total market capitalization of $1.18 billion and approximately $168.80 million worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitTorrent coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BitTorrent alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00007545 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00007572 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00013651 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00006416 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002723 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001653 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001072 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BitTorrent Profile

BitTorrent (BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 989,985,477,051 coins. The official message board for BitTorrent is blog.bittorrent.com . BitTorrent’s official website is www.bittorrent.com . BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

BitTorrent Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitTorrent using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitTorrent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitTorrent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.