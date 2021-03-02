BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.05 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NYSE:BJ)

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) – Oppenheimer increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report released on Monday, March 1st. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.05 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.92.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BJ. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $37.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.27.

Shares of BJ opened at $39.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.15. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 1-year low of $19.13 and a 1-year high of $50.18. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.01.

In other news, EVP Robert W. Eddy sold 21,218 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total value of $900,067.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 28,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.55, for a total transaction of $1,381,247.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 148,135 shares in the company, valued at $7,191,954.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,394 shares of company stock valued at $5,598,494 over the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,774,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,844,000 after buying an additional 1,869,725 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,948,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699,586 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 24.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,182,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,990 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 705.2% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,102,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,826,000 after purchasing an additional 965,952 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 7,096,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,556,000 after purchasing an additional 421,105 shares during the last quarter.

BJ's Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

