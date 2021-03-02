BlackRock Inc. Acquires 142,291 Shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,345,191 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,291 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 14.83% of Addus HomeCare worth $274,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ADUS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Addus HomeCare by 1.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Addus HomeCare by 133.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Addus HomeCare by 13.9% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 1.3% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 75,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,595,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO W Bradley Bickham sold 1,041 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.57, for a total value of $126,554.37. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 27,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,395,085.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark L. First sold 513,864 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.75, for a total transaction of $51,771,798.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,145,672.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Addus HomeCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.33.

Shares of NASDAQ ADUS opened at $102.46 on Tuesday. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 12 month low of $43.13 and a 12 month high of $129.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.13. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 8.90%. Equities analysts predict that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Addus HomeCare

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living.

