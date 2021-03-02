BlackRock Inc. Acquires 339,850 Shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,258,684 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 339,850 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 5.10% of Tenable worth $274,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Tenable in the third quarter valued at $2,425,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Tenable by 575.1% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 511,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,764,000 after purchasing an additional 435,650 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Tenable by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tenable by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 21,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Tenable by 1.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 467,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,667,000 after buying an additional 4,503 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total value of $1,752,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,243,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,447,723.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 7,799 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.71, for a total value of $340,894.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 27,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,210,067.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 460,467 shares of company stock valued at $21,815,157. Corporate insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Tenable from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Tenable from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Tenable from $48.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Tenable from $43.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.73.

Shares of NASDAQ TENB opened at $41.43 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.79. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.79 and a beta of 1.81. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.28 and a 52 week high of $58.45.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $118.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.59 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 56.02% and a negative net margin of 18.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

