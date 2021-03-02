BlackRock Inc. Acquires 9,859,936 Shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) by 21.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,595,775 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,859,936 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.63% of Banco Bradesco worth $292,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BBD. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Banco Bradesco by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 56,144,587 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $295,321,000 after purchasing an additional 18,577,208 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 13,272,002 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,523,000 after acquiring an additional 7,582,391 shares during the last quarter. Pelham Global Financials Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco during the 4th quarter valued at about $24,922,000. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 25,364,669 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indus Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 108.0% during the 3rd quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,872,192 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491,266 shares during the last quarter. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.58.

NYSE BBD opened at $3.97 on Tuesday. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a 12 month low of $2.68 and a 12 month high of $6.29. The stock has a market cap of $35.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.003 per share. This represents a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is 5.63%.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and financial services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. The company offers checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and interbank deposits.

See Also: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.