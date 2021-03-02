BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,000,279 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 250,601 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 6.96% of The Hain Celestial Group worth $281,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HAIN. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 73.6% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,103,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,723 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 51.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,865,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,760,000 after purchasing an additional 633,238 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors boosted its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 240.8% during the fourth quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 616,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,740,000 after purchasing an additional 435,404 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $9,836,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 172.1% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 296,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,915,000 after purchasing an additional 187,691 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hain Celestial Group alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HAIN. Truist increased their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The Hain Celestial Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.85.

Shares of NASDAQ HAIN opened at $42.32 on Tuesday. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.12 and a fifty-two week high of $45.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.77 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.86.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The business had revenue of $528.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

Featured Story: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for The Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.