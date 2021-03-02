BlackRock Inc. Buys 364,552 Shares of FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,897,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 364,552 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 8.68% of FibroGen worth $292,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FGEN. Natixis bought a new stake in FibroGen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,145,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in FibroGen by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,930,034 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,327,000 after acquiring an additional 153,035 shares during the period. Foresite Capital Management III LLC increased its holdings in FibroGen by 331.3% during the 3rd quarter. Foresite Capital Management III LLC now owns 172,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,093,000 after acquiring an additional 132,500 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in FibroGen by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 288,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,870,000 after acquiring an additional 75,938 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in FibroGen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,852,000. 75.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FibroGen stock opened at $50.53 on Tuesday. FibroGen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.65 and a 52-week high of $57.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.36 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.05 and a 200-day moving average of $43.85.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.35). FibroGen had a negative net margin of 191.78% and a negative return on equity of 48.19%. The business had revenue of $65.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.82 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.12) EPS. FibroGen’s revenue for the quarter was up 712.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that FibroGen, Inc. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Pat Cotroneo sold 3,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.60, for a total transaction of $133,764.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 266,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,603,878.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kalevi Kurkijarvi sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.40, for a total transaction of $314,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,048,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,418 shares of company stock valued at $1,330,479 over the last quarter. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FGEN shares. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of FibroGen from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.00.

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

