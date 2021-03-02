BlackRock Inc. Grows Holdings in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,108,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 410,755 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 18.11% of LTC Properties worth $276,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTC. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 32.6% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 372,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,999,000 after purchasing an additional 91,705 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 110.4% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 138,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,835,000 after purchasing an additional 72,790 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 142.4% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 80,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,790,000 after purchasing an additional 47,018 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 15.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 268,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,288,000 after purchasing an additional 35,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 298.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 46,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 34,776 shares in the last quarter. 74.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LTC opened at $41.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 10.28 and a quick ratio of 10.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 0.89. LTC Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.49 and a 12 month high of $48.99.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). LTC Properties had a net margin of 56.46% and a return on equity of 11.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.03%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LTC shares. Berenberg Bank cut shares of LTC Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 19th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of LTC Properties from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of LTC Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. LTC Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

