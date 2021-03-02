BlackRock Inc. Grows Stake in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,271,188 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,083 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 10.33% of Nu Skin Enterprises worth $287,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NUS. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 781,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,132,000 after acquiring an additional 9,946 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 743,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP bought a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,957,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 392,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,645,000 after acquiring an additional 53,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 236,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,866,000 after acquiring an additional 3,098 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises stock opened at $52.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.65. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.31 and a 12 month high of $63.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.21. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 6.54%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from Nu Skin Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.03%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NUS shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nu Skin Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.00.

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, insider Joseph Y. Chang sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $55,991.25. Also, General Counsel D Matthew Dorny sold 12,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total transaction of $645,916.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 55,725 shares of company stock valued at $3,017,852. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care and ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products comprising botanical ingredients derived from renewable sources, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

