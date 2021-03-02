BlackRock Inc. Grows Stake in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,100,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 149,599 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 10.22% of Weingarten Realty Investors worth $283,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Weingarten Realty Investors by 23.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Weingarten Realty Investors in the third quarter worth $184,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Weingarten Realty Investors in the third quarter worth $191,000. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Weingarten Realty Investors by 17.7% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Weingarten Realty Investors in the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

WRI has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.33.

Shares of NYSE WRI opened at $25.88 on Tuesday. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 1 year low of $12.21 and a 1 year high of $28.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.76 and its 200 day moving average is $20.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.27.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. Weingarten Realty Investors had a net margin of 54.62% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The company had revenue of $112.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Weingarten Realty Investors’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th. This is a boost from Weingarten Realty Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Weingarten Realty Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 34.29%.

Weingarten Realty Investors Company Profile

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At September 30, 2020, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 162 properties which are located in 15 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

