BlackRock Inc. Grows Stock Position in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,380,977 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 146,203 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 11.45% of Commvault Systems worth $297,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Commvault Systems by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,025 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Commvault Systems by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 75,886 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after purchasing an additional 19,519 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Commvault Systems by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 6,396 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Commvault Systems by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 96,804 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Commvault Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $866,000. 91.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CVLT. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Commvault Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Commvault Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.38.

In other Commvault Systems news, CAO James J. Whalen sold 2,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total value of $204,296.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,843,240.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director David F. Walker sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $487,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,962,205. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,745 shares of company stock valued at $1,629,463. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

CVLT opened at $67.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.28. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of -101.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.79. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.26 and a 1 year high of $72.33.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $188.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.57 million. Commvault Systems had a negative net margin of 4.47% and a positive return on equity of 4.52%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. It offers Commvault Complete Backup & Recovery, a backup and recovery solution for enterprises; and Commvault HyperScale Technology, an add-on for Commvault Complete that delivers an on-premises, cloud-like infrastructure to support scale-out secondary storage.

