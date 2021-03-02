BlackRock Inc. Has $278.99 Million Holdings in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,850,786 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 225,040 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 7.82% of CareDx worth $278,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CareDx by 306.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in CareDx by 20.2% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in CareDx in the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in CareDx in the third quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in CareDx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

Get CareDx alerts:

In related news, Director Michael Goldberg sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.19, for a total transaction of $2,105,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,038,518.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Reginald Seeto sold 8,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $568,767.63. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,745 shares in the company, valued at $7,803,807.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,942 shares of company stock worth $7,801,341 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on CDNA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of CareDx from $66.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of CareDx in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of CareDx from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of CareDx from $62.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.57.

Shares of CDNA opened at $87.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of -189.87 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.83 and its 200-day moving average is $59.74. CareDx, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.04 and a fifty-two week high of $99.83.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.20. CareDx had a negative net margin of 11.79% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CareDx, Inc will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

CareDx Profile

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; and AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients.

See Also: How mutual funds make money

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA).

Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.